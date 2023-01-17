“The Bright World of Metals,” the slogan for the joint staging of four technology trade fairs – GIFA (15th International Foundry Trade Fair with Technical Forum), Metec (11th International Metallurgical Trade Fair), Thermprocess (13th International Trade Fair and Symposium for Thermal-Processing Technology) and Newcast (6th International Trade Fair for Castings) – will be held June 12-16 at the fairgrounds in Düsseldorf, Germany. Every four years, these trade fairs are the meeting place for companies from around the world. The exhibits will be complemented by a versatile ancillary program consisting of seminars, international congresses, symposia and lecture series.

“Our trade fair quartet is well known as the gateway to the world market. It is only here in Düsseldorf that decision-makers, experts, suppliers and users in these industries can obtain a complete overview, exchange ideas and design trends for the markets of the future at not one but four trade fairs,” said Friedrich-Georg Kehrer, global portfolio director at event organizer Messe Düsseldorf. “We all benefit from investment in new, green technologies. This is also reflected by our ecoMetals campaign, which has long been a model for success and become an integral part of the Bright World of Metals.”



GIFA – 15th International Foundry Trade Fair with Technical Forum

GIFA 2023 will cover foundry and melting plants, refractories technologies, casting machines, as well as control systems and automation, environmental protection, waste removal and information technologies. In 2019, the event had 980 exhibitors from 46 countries and about 45,597 trade visitors from 127 countries.

Metec – 11th International Metallurgical Trade Fair

Equipment for iron, steel and nonferrous metal production will be presented alongside lines for casting and steel forming, and equipment and components for metallurgical plants and steel mills. Metec had over 17,820 visitors (66% international) and 618 exhibitors from 39 countries in 2019.

Thermprocess – 13th International Trade Fair and Symposium for Thermal-Processing Technology

Since 1974, Thermprocess has been the platform for innovative thermal-processing technology. The trade fair’s product categories in 2023 will include industrial furnaces, industrial heat-treatment plants and equipment for special uses. The 2019 event attracted 5,923 trade visitors (50% international) and 337 exhibitors from 34 countries.

Newcast – 6th International Trade Fair for Castings

Newcast has been part of the trade fair quartet since 2003. It will cover all applications for castings, ranging from vehicle manufacturing and aerospace industries to machine and plant manufacturing. In 2019, 3,404 visitors (67% international) and 443 exhibitors from 32 nations took part.



