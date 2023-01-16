India’s Bharat Forge Ltd. commenced supply of forgings utilizing green steel manufactured and supplied by Saarloha Advanced Materials Private Ltd. (Saarloha), which is part of the Kalyani Group.

The green steel, which is under the brand “KALYANI FeRRESTA & KALYANI FeRRESTA PLUS,” is manufactured in an electric-arc furnace (EAF) using electricity from 100% renewable energy sources and more than 70% recycled scrap material with zero GHG footprint. Customers purchasing KALYANI FeRRESTA & KALYANI FeRRESTA PLUS steel products will receive green-steel certificates jointly issued by DNV Business Assurance India Private Ltd. and Saarloha, which they can use to claim their Scope 3 emissions reduction.

Shri. Amit Kalyani, deputy managing director of Bharat Forge, said, “We are stepping into the era of sustainable development. At Bharat Forge, we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint, and KALYANI FeRRESTA is a significant step toward realizing the larger vision of achieving carbon neutrality. This brings Bharat Forge one step closer to the goal of shaping a responsible and sustainable steel supply chain for forged components.”