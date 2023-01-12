MELD Manufacturing Corp. spun off a new business, MELD PrintWorks Corp., which will utilize MELD’s patented 3D-printing technology as an additive service addressing the needs of multiple industries that struggle to get forgings, castings and other metal parts. MELD Manufacturing will continue its focus on delivery of technology through machines, training and certification. MELD PrintWorks will have a singular focus on serving customer demand for printed parts made with MELD technology. The new company, which is an independent organization with separate management and operating teams, launched in a Virginia facility separate from MELD Manufacturing’s current factory.

MELD Manufacturing CEO Nanci Hardwick said, “Our MELD machine customers and prospects have universally stated a need to offer our technology as a service. We have listened and responded by providing a dedicated resource in MELD PrintWorks. Given the constraints many industries are experiencing in sourcing forgings, castings and raw materials in general, we are excited to support this transition of MELD printing technology to a production environment. We feel it important to have a hard separation between MELD Manufacturing and MELD Printworks so that the goals and focus of each company can be prioritized.”

MELD machines do not melt the metal being printed. The thermomechanical MELD process creates enough flow in the material to combine it and create parts that otherwise appear to be forged.