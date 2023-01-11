IHEA’s Fundamentals of Industrial Process Heating online course will be held February 20-April 2. Attendees can gain knowledge for their career while avoiding travel expenses and time out of the office.

The six-week course provides an overview of the fundamentals of heat transfer, fuels and combustion, energy use, furnace design, refractories and atmospheres as applied to industrial process heating. In addition to the convenience of the online format, students benefit from weekly assignments, quizzes and interactive forums with other students and the instructor. The registration fee includes a digital version of the coursebook with the option to purchase a printed copy.

Students who successfully complete the course will receive a certificate of completion noting 18 PDHs earned. Click here to register.