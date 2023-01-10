Fireye Inc. is a leading manufacturer of flame safeguard controls and burner management systems for industrial and commercial applications.

The Derry, N.H.-based company’s products can be found in a variety of steel mills, power plants, pulp and paper mills, petrochemical facilities and food-processing plants all over the world. Fireye is a part of Carrier. Its products include burner controls, flame scanners, combustion controls and spark igniters.









The IHEA member’s roots go back to the 1930s, when the company offered the first commercial/ industrial electronic flame safeguard control: a photoelectric device de-signed to detect the presence of an oil flame in less than one second. Fireye as the first company to develop infrared scanners to monitor gas and oil flames; the first to develop a scanner that discriminated between signals from adjacent burners; and the first to create a completely solid-state programming control. The company has set new standards with a microprocessor-based, auto diagnostics program that communicates in five different languages.









In its laboratories and research facilities, Fireye engineering staff constantly evaluates and tests new ideas. The company looks for ways to improve its existing products and works to develop new product entries into related markets of combustion control and management. Fireye has maintained ISO 9001 certification since 1996. The Fireye brand is very customer-centric, and the company supports its customers through open communication. Fireye depends on satisfied customers, and it listens carefully to what the market says.









Fireye’s manufacturing centers are state-of-the-art facilities for designing, fabricating, assembling and testing electronic products. Over the years, the company has constantly and consistently reinvested in its manufacturing capability to ensure it keeps pace with new technologies and global competition.

Fireye maintains 20 offices worldwide. This ensures that the best people in the flame safeguard and combustion control industry are everywhere, providing quick and responsive service to customers globally.

