Fabrisonic LLC, a manufacturer specializing in 3D metal ultrasonic additive manufacturing and 3D-printing applications, moved to a 30,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility in Lewis Center, Ohio. Fabrisonic has been incubated by EWI at its facility in Columbus on the campus of The Ohio State University since 2011. Business growth has driven the need for additional space to expand and make room for more employees, machines and expanded parts production. Fabrisonic also upgraded its entire IT infrastructure to a higher-security platform that meets government-sensitive data requirements.