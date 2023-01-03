An Asian thread rolling-die conglomerate selected SECO/WARWICK to supply a vacuum furnace that will be used for vacuum hardening and tempering fastener dies. The Vector vacuum furnace has a heating chamber that measures 23.5 x 23.5 x 35.5 inches (600 x 600 x 900 mm), which enables efficient simultaneous heat treatment of many types of parts. The characteristic feature of this design is directional cooling, which guarantees uniform cooling of all the work inside the furnace, even those with problematic shapes. The furnace is also equipped with convection heating, which improves heat transfer efficiency during heating at lower temperatures. The customer needed to add a vacuum furnace that would allow heat treatment of tools for fastener production.

The Vector on order includes a round heating chamber with very good temperature distribution and an efficient and ergonomic vacuum pumping system. It is also equipped with an efficient cooling system that ensures a maximum hardening pressure of up to 15 bar abs.

This will be the Asian company’s third vacuum furnace from SECO/WARWICK. The customer specializes in flat thread rolling dies, header punches, various bolt-forming tooling and drill-point dies.