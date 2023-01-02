Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the assets of L&L Special Furnace Co. Inc. of Aston, Pa., will be acquired by Specialized Thermal Solutions Inc. However, the company will maintain operations under the name L&L Special Furnace, with David Cunningham serving as both owner and president.

Cunningham has been with L&L Special Furnace since December 2005. He initially focused on furnace design and purchasing. In 2010, he assumed the majority of the furnace design Role, handling mechanical design, electrical schematics, controller programming and some field service. In 2021, Cunningham was appointed general manager.

Specialized Thermal Solutions Inc. will be absorbing all of L&L Special Furnace’s order history and will continue to service any of its products. All of the company’s contact info and email addresses will remain the same.