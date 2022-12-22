Highbar LLC, a newly formed company focused on sustainable scrap-metal recycling and steel production, selected a greenfield site in northeast Arkansas to build the first of its two rebar steel mini mills. Highbar plans to invest approximately $500 million in the project, which will create 200 direct and indirect jobs. The facility in northeast Arkansas will sit on over 600 acres just outside Osceola. The project will include space for an expanded Mississippi River port facility, a direct Class 1 railroad connection and a planned adjacent solar installation. Groundbreaking is scheduled to take place in the second quarter of 2023.

The technology for the Highbar mill will be provided by SMS group, a leading equipment supplier to the global steelmaking industry. During the planned 22-month construction period, peak construction employment is expected to exceed 600 jobs.