Lockheed Martin Corp. and Sintavia LLC announced a collaboration to expand research of metal additive manufacturing (AM) opportunities as an alternative to castings and forgings. According to the companies, AM, also known as 3D printing, has the capability to improve efficiencies in existing castings and forgings supply chains and provide parts with a higher level of detail and greater design opportunities. Sintavia is an AM supplier to Lockheed Martin, supporting several programs in the manufacture and production of metal additive parts. The collaboration will explore additional AM technology areas, including laser powder-bed fusion, electron-beam-directed energy deposition and friction-stir AM.

This enhanced relationship builds on the White House initiative “AM Forward,” which was announced by President Joe Biden in May, a voluntary compact aimed at strengthening U.S. supply chains by supporting U.S.-based suppliers’ adoption and deployment of AM.

“Sintavia and Lockheed Martin are committed to improving the capability, agility and competitiveness of the defense industrial supply base,” said Brian Neff, Sintavia’s founder and CEO. “Our partnership with Lockheed Martin seeks to identify and streamline manufacturing inefficiencies, specifically in the production of flight-critical structures.”