Tenova LOI Thermprocess successfully completed the production optimization of a new twin-chamber melting furnace (TCF) at E-Max Billets in Kerkrade, The Netherlands. The furnace achieved the agreed performance parameters and is now the sole melting unit for higher contaminated scrap at the plant. As a result, Tenova LOI Thermprocess was awarded a contract for the engineering, supply, erection and commissioning of another TCF and a melting and casting furnace (MCF) for the production upgrade and modernization of E-Max Billets’ plant. The new TCF achieves a daily output of 150 tons of liquid aluminum and reduces specific natural gas consumption per ton of molten aluminum by more than 20%.

The previously operating two-chamber melting furnaces, which were supplied and installed also by Tenova LOI Thermprocess in 1990, were successively removed from current production and are now being demolished after 32 years of operation.

Regarding the remaining scope of work of the contract, the tiltable MCF will go into operation starting in spring 2023. It can melt scraps with light contaminations of organics in a single furnace chamber. Special processing ensures less metal loss and safe integrated post-combustion, thereby reducing overall emissions.