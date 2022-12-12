Commercial Metals Company (CMC) selected Berkeley County, W.V., as the site of its fourth micro-mill (MM4). The project, budgeted to cost approximately $450 million, is expected to have an annual capacity of 500,000 tons and employ approximately 230 people on a full-time basis. MM4 will be capable of producing various sizes of both straight-length and spooled rebar. The new plant is scheduled to begin operations in late calendar 2025.

According to CMC, the planned site, located in the eastern panhandle of the state near Martinsburg, is well-situated to serve key metropolitan markets in the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and Midwest. The company said the facility will strengthen its operational network throughout the eastern United States by achieving synergies with its existing mill and downstream facilities.