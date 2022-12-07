This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Effects of Heat Treatment on Microstructure and Mechanical Properties of a Transformation-Induced Plasticity-Aided Economical Duplex Stainless Steel
December 7, 2022
In order to obtain steel with high tensile strength and elongation and good pitting resistance, the economical duplex stainless steel with and without the addition of tungsten was prepared in this paper. The comparison and distribution of the two phases were controlled by optimizing the heat-treatment process.
