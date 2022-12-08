The Industrial Heating Equipment Association (IHEA) will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting March 13-15 at One Ocean Resort & Spa in Atlantic Beach, Fla. The event provides ample opportunity to get involved with important industry-related developments while exploring new business contacts and growing relationships. Members look forward to the camaraderie created by the social events and the thought-provoking topics presented.

The program will include economist Chris Kuehl, who will deliver his projections of the nation’s economy; presentations about important topics such as decarbonization and sustainability; and IHEA committee meetings to discuss association business. Together with the annual president’s gala and the IHEA golf tournament, this event is the perfect mix of business and pleasure. The Annual Meeting is a great way to keep current with industry developments and catch up with peers. A previous annual meeting attendee stated, “The IHEA Annual Meeting is always thoughtfully structured. We learned a lot, made some new friends and business connections, and had fun doing it!”

Atlantic Beach is located just east of Jacksonville. The beachfront location is perfect for morning walks and beautiful sunsets. The quaint town has several restaurants and shops within walking distance.

Complete meeting details and registration information will be available soon at www.ihea.org. Start making plans for IHEA’s 2023 Annual Meeting. We hope to see you in March!





IHEA Membership has its Privileges

Don’t let another year pass without becoming an IHEA member. Join now and get a mul-titude of benefits right from the start. The Annual Meeting is just one event. IHEA offers additional benefits that members enjoy all year long.





Here’s what current members appreciate most about IHEA:

“Gasbarre Thermal Processing Systems is a long-time IHEA member that finds bene-fits in several ways. Along with the economic reports and industry-specific training, we also gain value by collaborating with industry peers to address current and future changes in equipment safety and technology,” said Ben Gasbarre of Gasbarre Ther-mal Processing Systems.

“It’s not just about business but also about people, and IHEA provides the platform to meet friends and colleagues,” said Dr. Joachim Wuenning of WS Thermal Process Technology Inc.





IHEA focuses on driving its members’ success by providing the knowledge base and au-thoritative voice for industrial heat processing. Become a member of IHEA and take ad-vantage of the following benefits and resources:

Monthly Executive Economic Update

Meeting vouchers (contingent on member category)

Discounts to attend all IHEA educational seminars

Discounts on IHEA online training courses

Discounts to attend IHEA’s Annual Meeting

Ability to participate on IHEA committees

Subscription to IHEA’s INSIDER newsletter

Company listing on IHEA’s website

Ability to post resumes and job openings online in IHEA’s Career Center

Discount on IHEA publications





Join IHEA today at www.ihea.org.