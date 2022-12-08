Solar Atmospheres of California announced it is Honeywell-approved to heat treat austenitic steels, martensitic steels, PH steels, tool steels, nickel alloys, cobalt alloys, titanium alloys and magnetic alloys. The complete list of over 160 specifications covered in this approval can be found on the Honeywell APSL.

Tim Barstow, quality manager for Solar Atmospheres of California, said, “We are honored to add this approval to support Honeywell and its supply base throughout the world. With our wide range of furnaces, we are capable of processing very small pieces or loads of 50,000 pounds and up to 24 feet in length. This approval will translate into improved lead times and greater efficiencies for all Honeywell suppliers that require heat-treat services.”