Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. announced that its initial phase of research being conducted with funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) is coming to a close. Based on the results of the initial study, Cleveland-Cliffs submitted an application for funding from the DOE’s OCED for the next phase of research for the front-end engineering design (FEED) for large-scale carbon capture at its Burns Harbor integrated iron and steel facility in northwest Indiana. The company’s Burns Harbor project aims to capture up to 2.8 million tons of CO 2 per year from blast-furnace gas with a net carbon-capture efficiency of at least 95%.

The proposed FEED would be completed over a period of 24 months. The study would be funded 50% by Cleveland-Cliffs and 50% by the DOE through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law appropriations, which is part of a broader government approach to fund domestic commercial-scale carbon capture and sequestration technology.

Cleveland-Cliffs has existing technical partnerships with the DOE and says it is the only American steel producer participating in the DOE Better Climate Challenge initiative. Through the Better Climate Challenge, organizations join a network of market leaders that are stepping forward to work with the DOE to plan for their organization’s future success by reducing GHG emissions and sharing replicable pathways to decarbonization.