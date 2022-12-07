Nucor Corp. selected Danieli technologies for its new digital melt shop in Kingman, Ariz. Danieli Digimelter and Digirefiner units will be installed in place of the old, shaft-type DC furnace, with limited impact on the existing foundations, to produce liquid steel in excess of 630,000 shtpy. The melt shop will feed the nearby caster and existing Danieli bar mill. Management of the melting process will be performed by Q-Melt suite. The Nucor Steel Kingman digital melt shop is expected to be fully operational by the third quarter of 2024.

Nucor Steel Kingman will be a technologically advanced digital melt shop thanks a complete suite of technology packages and robotics, according to a zero-men-on-the-floor concept. The contract includes a dedicated raw-material handling system for additions at EAF tapping and at the ladle furnace.