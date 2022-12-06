A commercial heat treater based in Mexico purchased a vacuum furnace – the company’s third – from SECO/WARWICK Group. The medium-sized furnace will improve and increase the processing capacity of the company’s hardening processes. Thanks to an energy-saving graphite chamber and above-average cleanliness of operation, the hardening plant will gain new production opportunities. A round heating chamber will enable the efficient heat treatment of large, oversized elements. The characteristic feature of the furnace on order is isothermal hardening, which enables the system to operate with tighter process control. The furnace is equipped with a dew-point sensor that monitors the content of harmful water vapor in the neutral gas and protects the load surface against undesirable oxidation.

The Vector vacuum furnace is also equipped with a cooling system based on a gas blower that provides a maximum hardening pressure up to 15 bar abs. with an inverter controller that eliminates power supply network overload. This Vector system is equipped with an extensive measuring system that uses five additional thermocouples and an automatic process data recording system that optimizes process duration and costs.

According to SECO/WARWICK, Vector vacuum furnaces with a round graphite heating chamber can be used for most hardening, tempering, annealing, brazing and sintering processes. Additionally, they can be used with optional, patented technologies of vacuum carburizing (FineCarb) and pre-nitriding (PreNit).