RHI Magnesita, a global supplier of refractory products based in Austria, acquired the Indian refractory business of Dalmia Bharat Refractories Ltd. (DBRL). The acquisition will significantly increase RHI Magnesita’s presence in the Indian refractory market, with forecast steel production growth in India of 12% in 2022 and a 7-8% compound annual growth rate until 2030. Through the consolidation of DBRL’s production into RHI Magnesita’s existing operations, significant network optimization synergies will be captured. The company employs approximately 1,200 people in India and produces more than 300,000 tons of refractory annually from five refractory plants and raw-material sites. The acquisition will add production capacities in important industrial regions in the south and west of India where RHI Magnesita currently has no assets.