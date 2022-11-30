Desktop Metal received a $9 million order from a German automaker for binder-jet additive-manufacturing systems used for the mass production of powertrain components. This is the second order from the same automaker in less than 12 months, bringing the total amount of production AM systems ordered to $16.9 million to support digitally casted powertrain components for a popular car line.

Ric Fulop, founder and CEO of Desktop Metal, said, “Our team is working with a significant number of global automotive OEMs to expand adoption of our differentiated AM technologies for end-use car components, and this most recent order further demonstrates our customer’s success changing the way they make products.”