GKN Aerospace will relocate its North America additive manufacturing (AM) center of excellence to the Lone Star Commerce Center in Fort Worth, Texas. The 100,000-square-foot facility will initially house research and development of laser metal deposition with wire (LMD-w) AM technology for large-scale titanium aerostructures. Early in 2023, GKN Aerospace will transfer existing equipment and personnel from Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility in Tennessee to the new site in Texas. Over the next few years, GKN Aerospace expects to transform the facility into its fourth Global Technology Center to complement existing centers in Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

GKN Aerospace will renovate the facility with office space and equipment over the next two years. When at full capacity, the center will support up to 100 personnel. The move provides a larger facility and will allow increased collaboration within the aerospace ecosystem. GKN Aerospace recently achieved a milestone by completing its largest titanium AM demonstration part to date, with the production of a component measuring 8 feet and processed from approximately 100 pounds of titanium wire.