Commercial Metals Company (CMC) completed the acquisition of a Texas-based metal recycling facility and related assets from Kodiak Resources Inc. and Kodiak Properties. The acquired operation annually processes approximately 55,000 tons of ferrous and nonferrous materials, with the majority of volumes related to obsolete ferrous scrap grades consumed by CMC's long product mills. The transaction is expected to enhance the security and supply of competitively priced inputs to CMC's steelmaking operations.

CMC and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products and provide related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric-arc furnace (EAF) mini-mills, two EAF micro-mills, one rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.