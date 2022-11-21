Forged Solutions Group Inc. (FSG), a provider of complex, precision forged rings and closed-die products to aerospace and defense customers, acquired Steel Industries Inc. Headquartered in Redford, Mich., Steel Industries is a vertically integrated manufacturer of open-die forgings and seamless rolled rings for the aerospace, defense, space and industrial markets. Since 1913, Steel Industries has forged components for the most demanding end-use applications. Steel Industries offers forging, heat-treating, machining and finishing services.

Peter Manos, a Managing Partner at Arlington Capital Partners, said, “We have been highly impressed by Steel Industries’ differentiated ring forging capabilities, strong customer relationships across a variety of end markets and exciting growth prospects on rapidly scaling space programs.”

“Steel Industries brings industry-leading on-time delivery, quality performance and expansive capabilities that enable our company to better serve our customers,” said Ben McIvor, president of U.K.-based Forged Solutions Group, a provider of high-integrity forgings for demanding applications.

Henry Albers, a vice president at Arlington Capital Partners, said, “Steel Industries is a highly complementary acquisition for FSG, broadening its product portfolio, metals expertise and customer relationships.”