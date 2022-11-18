Wall Colmonoy Ltd. in the United Kingdom upgraded its capabilities with the acquisition of an Ipsen vacuum brazing furnace. The furnace will be comparable to the largest brazing furnaces at Wall Colmonoy, with dimensions of 55 x 50 x 40 inches (1,400 mm x 1,270 mm x 1,015 mm) and an improved vacuum level of 5 x 10-6 mbar. The larger hot zone will enable the brazing of next-generation heat exchangers and other larger components. With a maximum temperature of 2399°F (1315°C), the furnace will improve capabilities for higher-temperature brazing projects and provide an ultra-clean environment suitable for complex geometries.

Dr. Lewis Berry, Wall Colmonoy business development manager, said, “This upgrade allows us to meet the needs of a growing number of customers who are looking for improved throughput for complex, next-generation brazed assemblies in materials that require a clean environment to vacuum braze.”