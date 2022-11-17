Archer Aviation Inc., a provider of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, will locate its manufacturing facility in Covington, Ga., at a site adjacent to the Covington Municipal Airport. The company plans to invest $118 million to build a 350,000-square-foot plant capable of producing up to 650 aircraft per year.

The planned eVTOL aircraft manufacturing facility is expected to create over 1,000 jobs over the long term. Construction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024, with initial production expected to begin in the second half of 2024. The facility will be capable of being expanded by an additional 550,000 square feet, which is estimated to support production of up to 2,300 aircraft per year.