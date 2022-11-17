IBC Advanced Alloys is supplying beryllium-aluminum (BeAl) alloy components under contract to L3Harris Technologies for use in an undisclosed aerospace application.
IBC’s Engineered Materials Division produces the custom-designed, investment-cast BeAl alloy components at its facility in Wilmington, Mass. The company’s work in supplying BeAl components to L3Harris is in the early stages.
“IBC’s investment-cast beryllium-aluminum components offer a powerful set of unique characteristics that help our customers meet very demanding performance requirements in highly challenging operational environments,” said Mark Doelling, president of IBC’s Engineered Materials Division.
