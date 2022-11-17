Solar Manufacturing Inc. received purchase orders for 10 vacuum furnaces in the third quarter of 2022. The orders ranged in size from the compact Mentor and Mentor Pro series to a large production furnace with a work zone of up to 72 inches long. The furnaces will be shipped to companies across North America in the following market sectors: aerospace, commercial heat treating and additive manufacturing.

Trevor Jones, president of Solar Manufacturing, said, “Strong quotation activity levels seem to indicate customers are optimistic to expand after the pandemic ramifications continue to ease.”