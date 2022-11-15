Non-evaporable getter (NEG) pumps have a range of functional and ergonomic advantages for applications that require cost-effective and reliable ultrahigh-vacuum conditions. NEG pumps are gas-capturing pumps that bind gases by means of sorption, which results in low energy consumption, little noise and no vibration. NEG pumps, which have no moving components and are therefore maintenance-free, are suited for applications in industry, research, medicine and analytics. In these areas, they reach pressures of less than 1 x 10-10 mbar due to their operating principle. The manufac-turer developed its NEG pumps based on sintered material because sintered NEG material is believed to strongly reduce emission of dust particles into the application.



