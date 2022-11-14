Solar Manufacturing Inc. designed and installed an automatic disconnect switch into a production car-bottom vacuum furnace at Solar Atmospheres in Souderton, Pa. The automatic disconnect switch saves time by eliminating the labor-intensive manual maneuver of disconnecting and then re-connecting the power terminal bars at each end of the car bottom on each production run. The switch is rated for 1,000 amps, 50V AC per pole, and the switches are installed at each end of the hot zone. Not only have the disconnect switches performed as well as expected since installation, they al-so have improved production.