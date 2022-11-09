The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) released recommended steel industry greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions calculation guidelines to provide consistent and comprehensive data across the industry on GHG emissions from steel production, with a focus on product-level disclosures and corporate-level reporting. The proposed guidelines are the result of a months-long collaboration with key American steel producers and AISI staff.

“AISI staff researched and compiled information on how external initiatives and programs are addressing scoping and methodology for GHG emissions, which has resulted in this initial set of recommendations,” said Kevin Dempsey, AISI president and CEO. “A consistent set of data will help ensure policymakers and other stakeholders employ the most accurate information in their decision-making.”

Click here for the report.