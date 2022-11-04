Primetals Technologies and RHI Magnesita are working together to develop a new green steel technology to replace blast furnace plants. The Smelter is a furnace powered by electrical energy and used for melting and final reduction of direct reduced iron (DRI). Operated together with a direct reduction plant and an LD converter (BOF), the Smelter produces hot metal for steelmaking and liquid slag that can be used in the cement industry. The conventional BF-LD converter route results in almost 2 tons of CO 2 per ton of liquid steel. According to Primetals Technologies, the new technology will reduce CO 2 emissions by a factor of six, to 0.33 tons of CO 2 per ton of liquid steel.

An important part of the Smelter, the refractory material protects the furnace shell by containing hot metal at temperatures of at least 2732°F (1500°C). Consisting of bricks, it expands when heated and endures extremely high temperatures. The performance of the refractory material is determined by several factors, such as size, quality, mechanical furnace design, and cooling solutions.

Primetals Technologies, headquartered in London, provides engineering and plant building for the metals industry. Austria-based RHI Magnesita is a supplier of refractory products, systems and services.