Wall Colmonoy announced a $2.5 million modernization plan at its Alloy Products plant in Los Lunas, New Mexico. The project aims to increase capacity, improve processes and add new capabilities. The investment includes upgrades to plant infrastructure and environment, alloy furnace equipment and the R&D laboratory. The focus is on continuous-improvement initiatives to supply consistent, quality products on time to customers.

Analytical equipment was purchased for the R&D laboratory to better characterize products, resolve customer concerns and develop new products. This included, but was not limited to, a hardness tester and vacuum mixer. A modern digital microscope was installed that captures high-resolution images up to 2000x, which gives unparalleled depth of powders and 3-D renderings of objects. A new ICP analyzer and carbon/sulfur analyzer allows for quicker testing, reducing cycle time in the lab; a moisture analyzer accurately assesses raw materials before production to eliminate rework; and a new air jet sieve characterizes fine powder particles.

Los Lunas is a 52,000-square-foot facility that manufactures Colmonoy nickel-based hardfacing and Nicrobraz nickel-based brazing products, Fusewelder torches, Spraywelder systems and NicroSpray systems. Alloy Products supports industries including automotive, aerospace, and steel.