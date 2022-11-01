Novelis Inc. broke ground and began construction on its $2.5 billion recycling and rolling plant in Bay Minette, Ala. The facility is expected to create up to 1,000 new jobs and will have an initial capacity of 600 kilotonnes of finished aluminum goods per year focused on the beverage container market, with flexibility for automotive production. It also adds a new recycling center for beverage cans, increasing the company's recycling capacity by 15 billion cans per year when fully operational.

Site work is underway including earthwork, excavation and piling. Commissioning of the facility is scheduled for mid-2025. Novelis hired its core leadership team to lead the multi-year effort to build the facility. The company is also actively recruiting for open roles in engineering, maintenance, finance, human resources and IT.