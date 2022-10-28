Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that Gasbarre, an industrial furnace manufacturer, will create and retain 172 total jobs in Pennsylvania as part of a planned expansion at the company’s facility in St. Marys, Elk County. The company is investing $5.8 million into the project and has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility in St. Marys, which will triple the size of its current location. Gasbarre also plans to relocate operations from their site in Plymouth, Mich., to this new facility.

“Our investment in the new facility in St. Marys provides an opportunity for Gasbarre to continue to grow and flourish where we have manufactured for nearly 50 years,” said Gasbarre CEO Alex Gasbarre. “The work ethic and skills provided by past, current, and future Gasbarre team members provide a strong base for this move. We look forward to adding new team members in the coming months when the move process is completed.”

Gasbarre received a funding proposal from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $64,000 Pennsylvania First grant. As part of its expansion project, the company committed to creating 16 new jobs at its St. Marys facility within three years. Gasbarre is also retaining 156 existing employees across four locations statewide: St. Marys, Elk County; Philipsburg, Centre County; and DuBois and Olanta in Clearfield County.