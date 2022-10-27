Bio-Vacuum Pump Oil is an ultimately biodegradable biosynthetic formula developed specifically for use in vacuum pumps. Formulated from renewable agricultural biobased resources, the on-toxic, zinc-free formulations contain no heavy metals. A direct replacement for mineral-oil-based oils, Bio-Vacuum Pump Oil is ideal for applications where low toxicity, biodegradability and non-bioaccumulation properties are required. It is recommended for use in industrial waste collection and remediation.

www.RenewableLube.com