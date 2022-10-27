A gas-fired slot forge furnace has a temperature range of 1500-2450°F (815-1343°C) and a production rate of 1,500 pounds per hour. The pre-engineered furnace is fired by high-velocity burners with Honeywell UDC 2500 controllers and 7800 series flame supervision with UV scanners. The standard size is 3 inches x 72 inches, but other configurations are available. Ideal for forge shops with smaller runs or shops that forge a variety of shapes, the furnace has 12-inhc-thick high-efficiency composite lining with a 12-inch-thick Fiberfrax 2600 ceramic-fiber roof.

www.armilcfs.com