Rapid-Blast is an abrasive media that can improve shot-blasting efficiency and cut blast-cleaning costs. It replaces shot and/or grit blends and has a lower consumption than steel shot or grit. A cast shot and cut-wire blend, Rapid-Blast is available in sizes from S-550 to S-230. According to the man-ufacturer, a 15% cut-wire and 85% cast ratio is all that is needed to maintain a 30% cut-wire level in the operating mix inside the machine. This makes it affordable for any foundry or forging operation.

www.frohnnorthamerica.com







