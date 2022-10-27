GKN Aerospace acquired Swedish additive-manufacturing system business Permanova Lasersystem AB as part of its goal to transform its supply chain and offer more sustainable and advanced material solutions. Permanova Lasersystem, based in Gothenburg, provides advanced laser technology and currently supplies laser welding and laser metal deposition systems to GKN Aerospace. The acquisition will strengthen GKN Aerospace’s additive fabrication, accelerate large-scale AM industrialization and enable future business growth. According to GKN Aerospace, additive manufacturing reduces material and energy usage by up to 80% compared to traditional manufacturing techniques.

Joakim Andersson, GKN Aerospace Engines president, said, “Permanova represents a perfect strategic fit for us. Additive manufacturing success requires three core capabilities: product know-how, process control and systems design. This acquisition gives us strategic control of the systems design element so that we now have deep expertise in all three areas. It will enable us to accelerate the deployment of AM at scale.”