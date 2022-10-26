SECO/WARWICK will supply a continuous controlled-atmosphere brazing (CAB) line to an automotive manufacturer’s facility in Slovakia. The CAB line, designed for aluminum brazing, will be used for the mass production of various heat exchangers. It will provide reliability and energy savings while meeting environmental requirements. The furnace will be delivered with a gas heating system, but the design is flexible and can be adapted to fully electric heating. The fully automated solution will allow the manufacturer to increase its overall production and meet the challenges associated with the brazing process.

According to SECO/WARWICK, its CAB lines feature excellent temperature uniformity over the entire belt width, and the unique design of the convection heating chamber and cooling chambers provide additional value.