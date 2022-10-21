BMW Group announced a $1.7 billion investment in its U.S. operations, including $1 billion to prepare for the production of electric vehicles at the company’s existing manufacturing facility in Spartanburg, S.C., and $700 million to build a new high-voltage battery assembly facility in nearby Woodruff, S.C. The new facility will encompass over 1 million square feet and produce next-generation batteries for fully electric vehicles. Around 300 new jobs will be created. BMW Group will build at least six fully electric models in the U.S. by 2030.
