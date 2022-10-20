Visual Quality Inspection (VQI) is a camera-based system that automatically detects bad parts. Ac-cording to the manufacturer, it can correct errors in production immediately and avoid hours of delays. VQI can be configured with just a few mouse clicks, compares all components and immediately identifies even the slightest deviations. The technology is based on a die monitoring system introduced in 2019. With VQI, however, the camera is directed from above onto the outfeed conveyor, not into the press.

