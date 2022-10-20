The LAMDA500 is a powder directed-energy-deposition (DED) metal 3D printer that can accommodate the diverse shapes of industrial metal components. Its maximum additive-manufacturing dimensions are 500 mm x 500 mm x 500 mm (19.7 x 19.7 x 19.7 inches), with standard five-axis functionality. De-signed for production of metal components used in aerospace and automotive products and construction equipment, LAMDA500 performs stable and high-quality additive manufacturing by using a specially developed local shield nozzle and monitoring feedback system. In addition, a fully integrated closed-loop monitoring system controls laser power for consistent build quality and thermal performance and provides documentation of the build quality.

