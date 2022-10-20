Greenleaf-360 is a new line of high-performance solid carbide end mills that complements the XSYT-IN-360 line of solid ceramic end mills. Greenleaf-360 end mills combine a proprietary flute design with a high-performance carbide substrate that allows for fast and efficient material removal with less stress induced into the part. A combination of strength, toughness and heat resistance enables machining capabilities from roughing to finishing with extended tool life and predictability. Greenleaf-360 end mills use a substrate that has proven capability in a wide variety of materials, from low-carbon steel alloys to heat-resistant alloys. The sub-micron grade provides great toughness and wear resistance that offers one grade that can be applied in many different applications. A unique PVD coating that is standard on all Greenleaf-360 end mills offers a very low coefficient of friction with an extremely high service temperature range. This combination results in high wear resistance and allows for higher speed capabilities, especially in heat-resistant alloys.

www.greenleafcorporation.com