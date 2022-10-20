The ASM International Board of Trustees named award program recipients for 2022. The awards program recognizes achievements of members of the materials science and engineering community.

Dr. Valery Rudnev, FASM, received the William Hunt Eisenman Award. Rudnev, retired Director of Science and Technology for Inductoheat Inc. in Madison Heights, Mich., was awarded “for dedicated service to the global materials science community, leadership, development and promotion of induction heating and heat-treating technologies and novel technologies.”

The award, which was established in 1960 in memory of a founding member of ASM, recognizes unusual achievements in industry in the practical application of materials science and engineering through production or engineering use.

Dr. Rudnev, known by many as “Professor Induction,” has been a frequent contributor to Industrial Heating, publishing more than 30 articles in both Industrial Heating and FORGE since 1995. His most recent article, “Computer Modeling, Induction Heat Treating are Here to Stay,” can be found here. His feature “Hybrid Heating: Induction + Gas Furnace vs. Gas Furnace + Induction” was published in 2018 in FORGE. Click here to see all of Dr. Rudnev’s articles in Industrial Heating and click here to see his features in FORGE.

In 2017, the International Federation for Heat Treatment and Surface Engineering (IFHTSE), elected Dr. Rudnev as a Fellow for “his preeminence in induction heat treating and modeling of the induction heat treating process.” A Fellow of IFHTSE is an individual who has made outstanding, globally recognized and significant contributions to the development of heat treatment and surface engineering. Dr. Rudnev has also served as Chairman of the Technical Committee of the Forging Industry Association (2013-2016), a member of the ASM Handbook Committee (2014-2020) and a member of ASM’s Heat Treating Society R&D Committee (2012-2021). In 2019, he was named Woodside Memorial Lecturer at the Detroit Chapter of ASM.

During his career, Dr. Rudnev authored and co-authored numerous chapters and articles for many handbooks devoted to various aspects of induction heating, heat treating, computer modeling and innovative process development. He also has more than 60 patents and inventions (U.S. and International).

Dr. Rudnev retired in October 2021.