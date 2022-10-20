The U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) celebrated the debut of Frontier, what it says is the world’s fastest supercomputer.

Frontier earned the No. 1 spot on the 59th TOP500 list in May 2022 with 1.1 exaflops of performance – more than a quintillion, or 1018, calculations per second – making it the fastest computer in the world and the first to achieve exascale.

Frontier leverages ORNL’s extensive expertise in accelerated computing for open science and will enable researchers to tackle problems of national and global importance deemed impossible to solve as recently as five years ago.

“Research that might once have taken weeks to complete, Frontier will tear through in hours, even seconds,” said Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk. “Oak Ridge has positioned the United States to lead the world in solving massive scientific challenges across the board.”