Electrovaya Inc. selected New York state as the location for its first U.S. gigafactory for the production of lithium-ion cells and batteries. The company will set up operations at a 137,000-square-foot near Jamestown, N.Y.

The Ontario-based company is developing the gigafactory due to rising demand for its lithium-ion batteries, which provide superior safety and longevity in demanding applications for e-forklifts, e-trucks, e-robots and e-buses. According to Electrovaya, the facility will increase its manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand, improve its supply-chain security and develop additional market opportunities given the significant U.S.-based manufacturing capacity.