Turkish Aluminum Producer Plans U.S. Facility
October 20, 2022
According to a report, Turkish metals producer Assan Alüminyum plans to invest $460 million to build an aluminum rolling mill in an undisclosed location in the United States. The annual capacity of the facility is 120,000 tons.
Assan Alüminyum, a business unit of Kibar Holding, sustainably manufactures flat-rolled aluminum at its integrated facility in Tuzla, Turkey.
