Nitrex Metal Inc. has been selected for the “American Dream” series airing on Bloomberg and Amazon Prime. The series explores the inspiring entrepreneurial stories of the men and women who founded and built successful companies from the ground up.

The feature showcases Nitrex as an industry pioneer that has led with innovation to become a leader in the surface-treatment industry. The company started 38 years ago with the idea to use software to precisely control the parameters of heat treating. Today, Nitrex has a global presence in North America, Europe and Asia and provides fully integrated surface-treatment solutions and technologies.