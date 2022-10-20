The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) announced $1.5 million in funding to Spinifex Offshore Wind Farm to study the potential for a 1,000-MW offshore wind farm off the coast of Portland, Victoria, to power the local smelter.

The smelter has the capacity to produce approximately 358,000 metric tons/year of aluminum – more than 20% of Australia’s aluminum production – and represents approximately 10% of Victoria’s total electrical demand. Spinifex, a subsidiary of Alinta Energy, will conduct a wind resource assessment and accelerate early stage development activities leading to the wind farm’s construction.