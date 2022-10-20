Tenova was awarded a contract by Sinova Global, a North American silicon-metal production company with operations in Canada and the United States, to supply the basic engineering of a new silicon-metal plant in Tiptonville, Tenn. The plant will include two submerged-arc furnaces, as well as auxiliary systems including gas cleaning equipment, water cooling, electrical, automation and control, final product tapping, refining and casting equipment.

Sinova Global held a groundbreaking ceremony on October 17 to announce the beginning of plant construction. The facility will create 140 new jobs and provide refined material serving the rapidly developing renewable energy, energy storage and automotive industries in the area.

“Tenova is particularly proud to be the process technology partner of Sinova. Together we are building the most modern and efficient silicon-metal plant in North America, contributing to the reshoring of an essential part of the supply chain for the semiconductor and solar industries to secure clean-energy leadership in these challenging times for the planet,” said Francesco Memoli, president and CEO of Tenova.